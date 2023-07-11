Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Eric Haugen, Dan Will to perform collaborative cello and piano recital July 13

The program will feature Bach Sonata for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord No. 1 in G Major, Schumann Adagio and Allegro, and Beethoven's Sonata No. 3.

By Pioneer Staff Report
July 13

BEMIDJI — Eric Haugen and Dan Will are set to perform a collaborative cello and piano recital at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 in the main theater of Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex at Bemidji State.

The program will feature Bach's Sonata for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord No. 1 in G Major, Schumann's Adagio and Allegro, and Beethoven's Sonata No. 3.

"(Beethoven's Sonata) is a very interesting piece as it is considered by many to be the first sonata ever written where the cello and piano are treated equally as opposed to a solo and accompaniment part," a release said.

