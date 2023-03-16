6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Emergency food and shelter grant applications available

The United Way of Bemidji Area is accepting applications for emergency food and shelter funding for Beltrami County agencies through Friday, April 7.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:27 AM

BEMIDJI — The United Way of Bemidji Area is accepting applications for emergency food and shelter funding for Beltrami County agencies through Friday, April 7.

The federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program has provided $14,561 for agencies serving Beltrami County in order to help Beltrami County residents with emergency food and shelter needs backdated to Nov. 1, 2021, and new needs through Dec 31, 2023.

In each funded jurisdiction, a local board advertises the availability of the funds, establishes local priorities, selects local nonprofit and government agencies to receive supplemental funding and monitors program compliance, a release said.

The EFS Program has been in existence since 1983 and was authorized under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act of 1987. EFS Program funds are used to supplement already existing food, shelter, rent, mortgage and utility assistance programs with non-disaster-related emergencies.

Applications may be accessed by visiting unitedwaybemidji.org/grant-opportunities. Completed applications must be emailed to annie@unitedwaybemidji.org.

