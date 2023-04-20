Emelie Rivera reappointed to Minnesota Guardian ad Litem Board

BEMIDJI — Emelie Rivera has been reappointed to the Minnesota Guardian ad Litem Board and will be serving a second term as a public member.

First appointed in February 2019, Rivera will now serve a four-year term that runs through Jan. 4, 2027.

The Minnesota Guardian ad Litem Board governs a statewide program of advocates appointed by the court for children who are neglected or abused. Guardians ad litem are charged with advocating for the best interests of the children in juvenile and family court.

In the last fiscal year, guardians ad litem were appointed to 4,544 cases in Minnesota and advocated for 13,155 children.

Rivera works as a paralegal in Bemidji and is the director of civil rights and restorative justice at Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College. She also represents Ward 4 on the Bemidji City Council, which she was first elected to in 2018.