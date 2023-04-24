99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Educational mock crash scenario set for May 1 in Walker

Walker-area law enforcement and first responders are set to hold a mock car crash scenario for students in the Walker-Akeley-Hackensack School District to observe at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

Walker-area law enforcement and first responders will offer a mock car crash scenario for students to observe at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:56 PM

WALKER — Walker-area law enforcement and first responders are set to hold a mock car crash scenario for students in the Walker-Akeley-Hackensack School District to observe at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, the event will take place on Birchwood Avenue West in Walker and there will be several first responders with lights and sirens in the area.

Birchwood Avenue West will be closed off during the program and citizens are asked to avoid the area.

In case of bad weather, the mock crash will be moved to Thursday, May 4.

The event is held in partnership with the City of Walker Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Walker Fire, Hackensack First Responders, North Ambulance, North Memorial Air Care and the Walker-Akeley-Hackensack School District.

"The agencies involved are thankful to the WHA School District for helping host this opportunity and want to share that the goal of a mock crash event is to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths involving younger drivers and their passengers by using visuals to demonstrate real-life consequences," the release said. "Learning and awareness facilitate and encourage important traffic safety-related dialogue between parents and teens and others."

