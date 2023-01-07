99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake

According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.

Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
A 19-year-old man from Buffalo, Minn., was able to escape his pickup truck without injury on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after it fell through the ice on Leech Lake.
Courtesy / Cass County Sheriff's Office
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — A driver escaped with no injuries after his pickup truck fell through a crack in the ice on Leech Lake Friday morning near Walker.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 10:11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort, about 12 miles east of Walker.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, Minn., was able to escape the vehicle without injury, the release said.

According to Welk, ice conditions in the area varied and the ice road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified following the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leech Lake ice 2.jpg
Sheriff Bryan Welk said ice conditions in the area varied and the ice road was re-routed following the incident.
Courtesy / Cass County Sheriff's Office

Welk advises using common sense and checking conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure, the release added.

No ice should ever be considered safe and the sheriff's office encourages the public to follow these safety tips when traveling on the ice:

  • Check existing ice conditions as you travel.
  • Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations and other anglers for conditions.
  • Consider other means of transportation besides a motor vehicle, such as an ATV, snowmobile or foot travel.
  • Do not travel on the lake after dark.
  • Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.
  • Carry a cell phone.
  • Be familiar with the lake and carry a map.
  • Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.
  • Avoid the use of alcohol while fishing or traveling on the lake.
  • Pay attention to warning signs that are posted.
  • When available, access the lake through a resort or public access and travel only on plowed roads.
Related Topics: WALKERLEECH LAKENORTHLAND OUTDOORSFISHINGACCIDENTS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
crew - Copy.jpg
Local
Bemidji Community Food Shelf wraps up record-breaking year of service
As the Bemidji Community Food Shelf wraps up a year of record numbers in 2022, Executive Director Mike Olson plans to start the new year off strong.
January 06, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
3106659+012217.S.BP_.SKIING.jpg
Local
Ski and snowboarding lessons available at Buena Vista
The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host skiing and snowboarding lessons from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave.
January 06, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Manecke, Wall, Frenzel to be sworn in at special Bemidji school board meeting
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the district office board room.
January 06, 2023 08:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2256894+0303-snowjourn-two1.jpg
Local
42nd annual Buena Vista Snowjourn ski event set for Jan. 14
Celebrating its 42nd year, the annual Buena Vista Snowjourn will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, on the Buena Vista ski trails.
January 05, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report