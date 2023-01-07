Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake

WALKER — A driver escaped with no injuries after his pickup truck fell through a crack in the ice on Leech Lake Friday morning near Walker.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 10:11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort, about 12 miles east of Walker.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was operating on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, Minn., was able to escape the vehicle without injury, the release said.

According to Welk, ice conditions in the area varied and the ice road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified following the incident.

Sheriff Bryan Welk said ice conditions in the area varied and the ice road was re-routed following the incident. Courtesy / Cass County Sheriff's Office

Welk advises using common sense and checking conditions when planning to travel on the ice to ensure a safe and successful adventure, the release added.

No ice should ever be considered safe and the sheriff's office encourages the public to follow these safety tips when traveling on the ice:

