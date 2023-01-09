Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration set for Jan. 16 at Bemidji State

BEMIDJI — The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Beaux Arts Ballroom in Bemidji State's Hobson Memorial Union.

“The theme this year is to reflect, understand the struggles the black community has gone through and appreciate how far we have come and also understand the work that is still to be done,” a release said.

The event will feature Dante King as a keynote speaker followed by a performance by BSU’s Blue Ice Jazz Band.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bemidjistate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8673075.