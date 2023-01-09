99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration set for Jan. 16 at Bemidji State

BSU will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Beaux Arts Ballroom, featuring speaker Dante King and a performance by BSU’s Blue Ice Jazz Band.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day event.JPG
The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in BSU's Beaux Arts Ballroom.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 09, 2023 12:50 PM
BEMIDJI — The Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Beaux Arts Ballroom in Bemidji State's Hobson Memorial Union.

“The theme this year is to reflect, understand the struggles the black community has gone through and appreciate how far we have come and also understand the work that is still to be done,” a release said.

The event will feature Dante King as a keynote speaker followed by a performance by BSU’s Blue Ice Jazz Band.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit bemidjistate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8673075.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
