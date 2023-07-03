Dissolution of Joint Planning Board to be discussed by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will have a regular session tonight, and among the topics for discussion are a report on opioid settlement dollars provided to Beltrami County and the future dissolution of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board.

Beltrami County is set to receive $2.8 million as a part of a larger opioid settlement meant to address the harms that opioid addiction and misuse have caused in the community. The report will include how the county hopes to use these funds and provide the city council with a chance for input.

The council will also discuss the future dissolution of the JPB, a partnership between the city of Bemidji and Northern Township on planning and zoning. Last September, Northern Township gave the city notice of its intent to leave the partnership.

Since then Northern Township and the city have been discussing what that exit will look like, with the current projected dissolution set to take place Dec. 31, 2023.

The council will also hear a request from Four Directions Development for city partnership in this year’s Anishinaabe Art Festival, following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Also on the agenda is to begin the process of hiring a new city manager, following the resignation of Nate Mathews in April. The city has hired Baker Tilly, a consulting firm, to aid in the process.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, July 3, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.