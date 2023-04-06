Disappointed but not surprised, Bemidji endures annual April snowstorm

BEMIDJI — Bemidji found itself blanketed with a fresh sheet of spring snow after an April blizzard swept through northwest Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Signs of a warmer season have been in the air lately. Daylight savings in March allowed us to spring ahead and enjoy longer days, and as April approached, snow began to slowly melt and Bemidji saw a few glimpses of hope, with one day reaching the mid-40s.

But alas, Minnesotans know that April rarely comes in peace.

And on Tuesday, April 4, just as we were starting to see little patches of drenched, beige grass appear on the sides of roads, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning lasting through Thursday morning.

It was predicted that the Bemidji area could see 8-18 inches of snow that would cause significant travel impacts and include 30mph wind gusts and mixed precipitation.

Snow blankets a bridge near the shore of Lake Bemidji on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

When it was all said and done, Bemidji was hit with about 5-7 inches of snow, less than expected. Northwest Beltrami County and the Red Lake area experienced slightly higher amounts.

According to Beltrami County Emergency Management, the low pressure tracked west and resulted in the area receiving less snowfall than originally predicted. Freezing rain and sleet also contributed to lower snowfall amounts.

Still, snowy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday resulted in low visibility, precarious road conditions and another round of driveway-shoveling for spring-starved Bemidjians.

Feeling down about the snow? Temperatures in the Bemidji area are expected to reach the high 50s to low 60s next week.

Snow collects on a pine tree on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow collects on the road at the intersection of Third Street and Irvine Avenue near Bemidji Woolen Mills on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow collects on the Niiemii (powwow dancer) sculpture on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Paul Bunyan Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow coats Birchmont Beach road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Bemidji. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow coats the trees along a road on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow drifts settle along the side of Birchmont Drive on Thursday, April 6, 2023, near Tamarack Hall on the Bemidji State campus. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Snow is plowed from a parking area on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Lake Bemidji State Park. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer