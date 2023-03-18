6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW




Disabled America Veterans Northwest Transportation System receives new van

IMG_2205.jpg
Drivers from left: Dick Labraaten, Allen Bjelland, Billy Ayers, Kent Hering and Robert Saddoris. Not pictured are David Larkin and snowbirds Glenn Aagard and Larry McConkey.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:30 AM

The Disabled America Veterans Northwest Transportation System recently received a 2023 all-wheel-drive Ford Transit Van, which will be stationed in Bemidji.

The van will run five days a week picking up any veteran with an appointment for health care arranged by the Fargo Veterans Administration Health Care Center.

The van's main stops will include Bemidji, Ada, Bagley, Clearbrook, Fosston, Leonard, Mahnomen, Shevlin and Solway.

All rides are free to veterans and their caregivers if needed. To arrange transportation, the public can call (855) 277-9787.

Volunteer drivers are also needed. If interested, the public can call or text Robert Saddoris at (218) 209-1863.

By Pioneer Staff Report


