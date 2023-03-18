Disabled America Veterans Northwest Transportation System receives new van

The Disabled America Veterans Northwest Transportation System recently received a 2023 all-wheel-drive Ford Transit Van, which will be stationed in Bemidji.

The van will run five days a week picking up any veteran with an appointment for health care arranged by the Fargo Veterans Administration Health Care Center.

The van's main stops will include Bemidji, Ada, Bagley, Clearbrook, Fosston, Leonard, Mahnomen, Shevlin and Solway.

All rides are free to veterans and their caregivers if needed. To arrange transportation, the public can call (855) 277-9787.

Volunteer drivers are also needed. If interested, the public can call or text Robert Saddoris at (218) 209-1863.