Detroit man sentenced to 5 years in prison for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking operation

Scot Lamonte Watkins Jr., 34, has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:48 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — A Detroit, Mich., man has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for his role in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, in March 2021, 34-year-old Scot Lamonte Watkins Jr. conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine to individuals from the Red Lake Nation.

Watkins, along with co-defendants 32-year-old Douglas Edward McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard, obtained fentanyl and other drugs from suppliers in Detroit and then traveled to Bemidji to sell the drugs.

The defendants conducted their drug distribution operation out of several Bemidji-area hotels. On March 12, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a hotel where the defendants were selling drugs.

As law enforcement entered the hotel room, Watkins and McClendon fled while Richard flushed a significant amount of fentanyl down the toilet.

As a result of the search, law enforcement agents recovered more than 174 grams of fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

On March 13, 2023, Watkins plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. Restitution was also ordered as part of his sentence.

Richard was sentenced back in September 2022 to 60 months in prison and McClendon was sentenced in January 2023 to 63 months in prison for their roles in the operation.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

