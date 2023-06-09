Detour at Anne Street roundabout starts June 12 in Bemidji
Starting June 12, motorists on U.S. Highway 71 in Bemidji may experience a short detour at the Anne Street roundabout as crews repair a section of concrete at the northwest corner.
BEMIDJI — Starting Monday, June 12, motorists on U.S. Highway 71 in Bemidji may experience a short detour at the Anne Street roundabout as crews repair a section of concrete at the northwest corner of the intersection.
Motorists that need to travel through that portion will detour onto Fern Street and Technology Drive.
The closure is expected to last up to three days, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
