Detour at Anne Street roundabout starts June 12 in Bemidji

Starting June 12, motorists on U.S. Highway 71 in Bemidji may experience a short detour at the Anne Street roundabout as crews repair a section of concrete at the northwest corner.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:13 AM

BEMIDJI — Starting Monday, June 12, motorists on U.S. Highway 71 in Bemidji may experience a short detour at the Anne Street roundabout as crews repair a section of concrete at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Motorists that need to travel through that portion will detour onto Fern Street and Technology Drive.

The closure is expected to last up to three days, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A map shows the detour through Fern Street and Technology Drive for motorists using the Anne Street roundabout in Bemidji during repairs that begin Monday, June 12.
Contributed

