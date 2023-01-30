Denae Alamano named board president of United Ways of Minnesota

BEMIDJI — Denae Alamano, the executive director of the United Way of Bemidji Area, has been named the United Ways of Minnesota’s board president.

Alamano, who became executive director of Bemidji's United Way in 2016, first joined the state board in 2019.

“We are very excited to have Denae at the helm of our board of directors, with her track record in building needed initiatives and growing community support in the Bemidji area,” Doris Pagelkopf, director of the statewide organization, said in a release.

United Ways of Minnesota was created to maximize the benefit of a statewide organization for local United Ways. Its priorities include the sharing and exchanging of best practices, successes, resources and management. The board of directors addresses executive and legislative affairs, training, planning and communications across the state.

“I look forward to working with other area United Ways to find common issues and solutions that we can improve upon at a state and local level,” Alamano shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more, visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.