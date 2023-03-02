Delta Dental provides oral health backpacks to Bemidji area first-graders

BEMIDJI — The Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation recently kicked off its Smiles@School program which will provide more than 40,000 oral health backpacks and tools to first-graders across the state this week, including schools in the Bemidji area.

Each backpack contains a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, an educational booklet and more. The Foundation will also provide teachers with an educational video on the importance of oral health.

“Establishing a strong oral health routine and healthy habits early is critical to preventive dental care for children and can set the stage for a lifetime of good oral and overall health,” pediatrician Eileen Crespo said in a release. “With the right information and tools, parents and caregivers can start their kids off on the right track for a healthy life and a healthy smile.”

Smiles@School is a statewide initiative funded by the Foundation to support children’s oral health through education and prevention. Smiles@School backpacks are assembled in partnership with Minnesota Diversified Industries, a nonprofit social enterprise business based in Minneapolis.

More information on the initiative can be found at www.deltadentalmn.org/smiles-at-school.