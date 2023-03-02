99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Delta Dental provides oral health backpacks to Bemidji area first-graders

Each backpack contain a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, an educational booklet and more. The Foundation will also provide teachers with an educational video on the importance of oral health.

Delta Dental web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 01:02 PM

BEMIDJI — The Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation recently kicked off its Smiles@School program which will provide more than 40,000 oral health backpacks and tools to first-graders across the state this week, including schools in the Bemidji area.

Each backpack contains a toothbrush, fluoridated toothpaste, an educational booklet and more. The Foundation will also provide teachers with an educational video on the importance of oral health.

“Establishing a strong oral health routine and healthy habits early is critical to preventive dental care for children and can set the stage for a lifetime of good oral and overall health,” pediatrician Eileen Crespo said in a release. “With the right information and tools, parents and caregivers can start their kids off on the right track for a healthy life and a healthy smile.”

Smiles@School is a statewide initiative funded by the Foundation to support children’s oral health through education and prevention. Smiles@School backpacks are assembled in partnership with Minnesota Diversified Industries, a nonprofit social enterprise business based in Minneapolis.

More information on the initiative can be found at www.deltadentalmn.org/smiles-at-school.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
030423.N.BP.CEO 4.jpg
Local
Bemidji leaders tell their stories during CEO in the Classroom event
March 02, 2023 12:40 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
030423.N.BP.JESSESMITH1.jpg
Local
Speaker, performer Jesse Smith visits Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School
March 02, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courts2.jpg
Local
Bemidji man pleads guilty to intent to distribute meth
March 01, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report