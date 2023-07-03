Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Deborah Nelson receives 2023 MAAP President Award

Employed by the Cass Lake Area Learning Center in 1999, Nelson has attended several MAAP Conferences over the years and has presented at breakout sessions about ideas she has used in her classroom.

070523.N.BP.DEBNELSON.jpeg
Deborah Nelson receives the 2023 Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs' President Award from MAAP President Bradley Jensen.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:15 PM

MANKATO — Deborah Nelson was recently awarded the 2023 Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs President Award at the annual MAAP STARS Spring Events Conference in Mankato.

Employed by the Cass Lake Area Learning Center in 1999, Nelson has attended several MAAP Conferences through the years and has presented at breakout sessions about ideas she has used in her classroom.

According to a release, Nelson was chosen for this year’s MAAP President’s Award for her volunteer contributions, which include being the editor for “The Alchemist” — MAAP’s art and literary magazine — for eight years and being the volunteer coordinator for the public speaking event at the conference for 18 years.

The release added that Nelson is licensed in several areas, and has also shared various other talents including sewing, quilting and calligraphy with her students for elective credit. She has also put her creative talents to good use by creating MAAP STARS banners.

Nelson has volunteered for the Bemidji Food Shelf, Cass Lake Lions Club, her church and the Cass Lake Senior Center. She has made and donated pillowcases to homeless shelters and assisted others with their sewing needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Volunteering is very much a part of who Nelson is,” the release said. “Nelson is a true example of what it is to be a volunteer and we appreciate her contributions through all these many years.”

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
070523.N.BP.WATERSKISHOW 13.jpg
Local
Bald Eagle Water Ski Show draws hundreds as Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival continues
July 03, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 9.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival marches on with Grand Parade
July 03, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Bemidji State University.jpg
Local
Bemidji State Music Department to host Handel's 'Messiah' sing-along on July 12
July 03, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070123.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Will Zellmann.jpg
Sports
BASEBALL: Centaurs overcome 2 late deficits to sweep home doubleheader
June 29, 2023 10:19 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
black-redstart-1918467_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Blane Klemek Outdoors: American redstarts are vivacious wild birds
July 01, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
111922.S.BP.BHSGHKY Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
GIRLS HOCKEY: Bailey Rupp 'excited' to represent Bemidji at National Camp
July 03, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
2023_BEC-Garage-Sale-Check.jpg
Community
Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale raises $6,000 for United Way
July 01, 2023 12:04 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report