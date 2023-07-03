Deborah Nelson receives 2023 MAAP President Award

MANKATO — Deborah Nelson was recently awarded the 2023 Minnesota Association of Alternative Programs President Award at the annual MAAP STARS Spring Events Conference in Mankato.

Employed by the Cass Lake Area Learning Center in 1999, Nelson has attended several MAAP Conferences through the years and has presented at breakout sessions about ideas she has used in her classroom.

According to a release, Nelson was chosen for this year’s MAAP President’s Award for her volunteer contributions, which include being the editor for “The Alchemist” — MAAP’s art and literary magazine — for eight years and being the volunteer coordinator for the public speaking event at the conference for 18 years.

The release added that Nelson is licensed in several areas, and has also shared various other talents including sewing, quilting and calligraphy with her students for elective credit. She has also put her creative talents to good use by creating MAAP STARS banners.

Nelson has volunteered for the Bemidji Food Shelf, Cass Lake Lions Club, her church and the Cass Lake Senior Center. She has made and donated pillowcases to homeless shelters and assisted others with their sewing needs.

“Volunteering is very much a part of who Nelson is,” the release said. “Nelson is a true example of what it is to be a volunteer and we appreciate her contributions through all these many years.”