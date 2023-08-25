Dance instructor Diane Halverson remembered for touching many lives with kindness

BEMIDJI — Elegance in motion.

That’s how one friend and former student described beloved dance instructor Diane Halverson, who died of lymphoma on Aug. 7 at the age of 76.

“Her death has been hard on all of us dancers,” said Noemi Aylesworth. “She wanted everyone who had an interest to be able to participate in the art of dance. I believe she gave away more dance scholarships than she had paid students.”

Diane Halverson Diane Dorothy (Dale) Halverson, 76 of Bemidji died August 7, 2023 at the Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.

Halverson was a 1965 Bemidji High School graduate and won the Miss Bemidji title that year. She established Diane’s Dance Studio and ran it until 2020 when Covid-19 shut it down. She had been caring for her 102-year-old mother Lois Dale until Diane became ill in May of this year.

“My mom helped structure and inspire a lot of people,” said Diane’s daughter, Katie Meulebroeck, “a lot of people who didn’t think they had it in them to be ballerinas or performers. I think my mom made a huge difference in a lot of lives. She didn’t let people say that they couldn’t do it, and she never ever told people they were doing it wrong.”

Three generations joined forces at The Old Schoolhouse in Bemidji. From left: Lois Dale (center) is flanked by her daughter, Diane Halverson and granddaughter Katie Meulebroeckin this 2014 photo. Diane Halverson died Aug. 7 at the age of 76. Pioneer file photo

One student who certainly did not do it wrong is Janet Dickinson, who has gone on to star in Broadway musicals and has worked extensively across the country.

“Diane was the ideal teacher for many reasons,” Dickinson shared, “but foremost because she was such a beautiful dancer. Our eyes were always focused on this exquisite example of how to execute steps. Diane’s technique as a dancer was perfection. And then you layer on top of that the fact that she was such a wonderful actress and beautiful performer.”

The studio opened in the home of Diane’s parents, Herbert and Lois Dale. In 1973 they purchased the old Carr Lake School building to create The Old Schoolhouse, an inviting spot with an art gallery, gift shop and a larger space for Diane’s Dance Studio.

“The exceptional thing about Diane and Lois is that they took such joy in all the elements of running the Old Schoolhouse,” Dickinson said. “Their attention to every detail was unparalleled. That place has a wonderful feeling of magic. A little fairy dust falls on you when you walk through the door.”

A private family service was held last week. Diane’s twin daughters, Katie Meulebroeck and Amy Edwards, plan to schedule a memorial celebration next summer.

Meanwhile, the family has been buoyed by the many tributes to Diane that have been flowing.

“Diane was a kind person,” Dickinson said. “Nothing but kindness exuded from her. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body. And this was how she touched so many people’s lives.”