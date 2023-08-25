Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dance instructor Diane Halverson remembered for touching many lives with kindness

Diane Halverson was a 1965 Bemidji High School graduate and won the Miss Bemidji title that year. She established Diane’s Dance Studio and ran it until 2020 when Covid-19 shut it down.

Mother and daughter
Lois Dale is joined by her daughter, Diane Halverson, as they run through an old dance routine at the dance studio in The Old Schoolhouse in 2012. Halverson died this month at the age of 76.
Pioneer file photo
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Today at 7:30 AM

BEMIDJI — Elegance in motion.

That’s how one friend and former student described beloved dance instructor Diane Halverson, who died of lymphoma on Aug. 7 at the age of 76.

“Her death has been hard on all of us dancers,” said Noemi Aylesworth. “She wanted everyone who had an interest to be able to participate in the art of dance. I believe she gave away more dance scholarships than she had paid students.”

64d69ab972e105672ebca489.jpg
Diane Halverson
Diane Dorothy (Dale) Halverson, 76 of Bemidji died August 7, 2023 at the Sanford Broadway Medical Center in Fargo.
Dec 31, 1969

Halverson was a 1965 Bemidji High School graduate and won the Miss Bemidji title that year. She established Diane’s Dance Studio and ran it until 2020 when Covid-19 shut it down. She had been caring for her 102-year-old mother Lois Dale until Diane became ill in May of this year.

“My mom helped structure and inspire a lot of people,” said Diane’s daughter, Katie Meulebroeck, “a lot of people who didn’t think they had it in them to be ballerinas or performers. I think my mom made a huge difference in a lot of lives. She didn’t let people say that they couldn’t do it, and she never ever told people they were doing it wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

951137+070814.N.BP_.OUTABOUT.jpg
Three generations joined forces at The Old Schoolhouse in Bemidji. From left: Lois Dale (center) is flanked by her daughter, Diane Halverson and granddaughter Katie Meulebroeckin this 2014 photo. Diane Halverson died Aug. 7 at the age of 76.
Pioneer file photo

One student who certainly did not do it wrong is Janet Dickinson, who has gone on to star in Broadway musicals and has worked extensively across the country.

“Diane was the ideal teacher for many reasons,” Dickinson shared, “but foremost because she was such a beautiful dancer. Our eyes were always focused on this exquisite example of how to execute steps. Diane’s technique as a dancer was perfection. And then you layer on top of that the fact that she was such a wonderful actress and beautiful performer.”

The studio opened in the home of Diane’s parents, Herbert and Lois Dale. In 1973 they purchased the old Carr Lake School building to create The Old Schoolhouse, an inviting spot with an art gallery, gift shop and a larger space for Diane’s Dance Studio.

Related

“The exceptional thing about Diane and Lois is that they took such joy in all the elements of running the Old Schoolhouse,” Dickinson said. “Their attention to every detail was unparalleled. That place has a wonderful feeling of magic. A little fairy dust falls on you when you walk through the door.”

A private family service was held last week. Diane’s twin daughters, Katie Meulebroeck and Amy Edwards, plan to schedule a memorial celebration next summer.

Meanwhile, the family has been buoyed by the many tributes to Diane that have been flowing.

“Diane was a kind person,” Dickinson said. “Nothing but kindness exuded from her. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body. And this was how she touched so many people’s lives.”

Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
What To Read Next
08xx23 ShareHouse.jpg
Members Only
Local
Grand Forks area expanding drug treatment options
0m ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
fcc-team-member-social-post-2-for-6-months-august-2023-bemidji.jpg
Local
Bemidji Pioneer running weeklong subscription deal: $2 for 6 months unlimited digital access
3h ago
Beltrami County logo web art .jpg
Local
Beltrami County seeks input on new website
16h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2015 Options deer hunt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Accessible deer hunt for people with disabilities seeks participants, volunteers
18h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_6610 (2).JPG
Sports
Doyle, Brooke and Blake Erickson contending in multiple classes at Bemidji Speedway
18h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
082623.S.BP.BHSGTEN Bailey Rupp.jpg
Prep
Jacks featuring freshman trio of Peterson, Rupp and Caron atop singles ladder
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Community
Northwest Minnesota Foundation issues $890,000 in grants and loans during 4th quarter
18h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report