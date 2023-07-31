Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cure SMA Awareness candle lighting event set for Aug. 12

Little Miss Minnesota Princess 2023 and Little Miss Global United Princess 2023 will host a cure SMA awareness candle lighting event at sunset on Aug. 12 at Candlewood Suites Bemidji.

Little Miss Minnesota Princess 2023 and Little Miss Global United Princess 2023 will host a cure SMA awareness candle lighting event at sunset on Aug. 12 at Candlewood Suites, 401 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:33 AM

BEMIDJI — Little Miss Minnesota Princess 2023 and Little Miss Global United Princess 2023 Ariana Wright will host a cure SMA awareness candle lighting event at sunset on Aug. 12 at Candlewood Suites, 401 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

This will be a public event to raise awareness for curing spinal muscular atrophy in honor of Jane Comfort and PLAA.

Candles will be available or those interested can support this cause by purchasing their own at
curesma.org/sma-awareness-month.

For more information, visit the Candle Lighting at Candlewood Facebook event page.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
