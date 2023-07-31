Cure SMA Awareness candle lighting event set for Aug. 12

BEMIDJI — Little Miss Minnesota Princess 2023 and Little Miss Global United Princess 2023 Ariana Wright will host a cure SMA awareness candle lighting event at sunset on Aug. 12 at Candlewood Suites, 401 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

This will be a public event to raise awareness for curing spinal muscular atrophy in honor of Jane Comfort and PLAA.

Candles will be available or those interested can support this cause by purchasing their own at

curesma.org/sma-awareness-month.

For more information, visit the Candle Lighting at Candlewood Facebook event page.