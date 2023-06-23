'Cupcakes with Marilyn' Children's Miracle Network fundraiser set for June 30

BEMIDJI — A 'Cupcakes with Marilyn' fundraiser event for the Children's Miracle Network will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Bemidji Walmart.

A Marilyn Monroe impersonator will be at the event, which will include a cupcake decorating station. There will also be food available in exchange for donations to the Children's Miracle Network, a release said.