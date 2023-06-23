Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Cupcakes with Marilyn' Children's Miracle Network fundraiser set for June 30

070922.N.BP.WALMART 4.jpg
Tristan Highberg, dressed as Marilyn Monroe, decorates a cupcake at a 'Cupcakes with Marilyn' fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in July 2022 at the Walmart Bemidji parking lot.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:00 AM

BEMIDJI — A 'Cupcakes with Marilyn' fundraiser event for the Children's Miracle Network will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Bemidji Walmart.

A Marilyn Monroe impersonator will be at the event, which will include a cupcake decorating station. There will also be food available in exchange for donations to the Children's Miracle Network, a release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
