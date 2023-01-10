Creation of memorial statue for former Bemidji State hockey coach Bob Peters in the works

BEMIDJI — Plans are in the works to honor the memory of Bob Peters, the legendary former coach of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The Bemidji City Council was approached during its work session on Monday, Jan. 9, about a proposal for a bronze bust of Peters, who died in December 2021.

“After he passed away last winter, several friends and supporters of (BSU hockey) got together and decided that they wanted to do something more to memorialize his memory,” explained Marla Patrias, who works at the BSU Alumni Foundation and presented the idea to the council.

As the group came together, several ideas were raised about what form the memorial could take before a final decision was made.

“The idea that came up was a bronze bust at the Sanford Center,” Patrias said, explaining that as the home of BSU’s hockey teams, it was a fitting location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peters, who coached men’s hockey at BSU starting in 1966, became a legendary figure not just in Bemidji, but throughout college hockey nationwide.

Born in Canada, Peters played hockey from a young age, eventually coming to the U.S. to play for the University of North Dakota. After graduating, he found his way to coaching at BSU, and his legacy began.

He won 13 national championships and 744 games, including an NCAA record of 42 straight victories from 1983-1985.

He was the first coach to win 700 games at a single institution, and he’s the only coach to lead teams to the Final Four at the NAIA, NCAA Division III, NCAA Division II and NCAA Division III levels.

Outside of his coaching records, Peters is also fondly remembered as a coach and friend by the countless players he interacted with over his 35-year career.

“He set high expectations. He was a mentor as much as a teacher and a coach, and he was a father figure for many generations of players,” Patrias shared.

Even after retiring from coaching in 2001, Peters remained an integral part of hockey in northern Minnesota, serving as Bemidji State’s athletic director and helping bring women’s hockey to BSU.

Peters also ran a summer hockey camp in Bemidji that helped increase the city’s profile and recognition in the world of hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bob felt that hockey was an integral part of northern Minnesota,” Patrias said. “He put Bemidji on the map with his summer hockey camp, it touched so many lives.”

Because of the impact Peters had, both on the sport of hockey and in the community, the plans for a memorial bust have already garnered support. Nick Legeros, a well-known bronze artist, has been contacted about the statue, which has been determined will be a waist-up style. All that’s left is fundraising and formal approval by the Bemidji City Council for its display location.

The Bemidji City Council and BSU Alumni Foundation have determined that Nick Legeros will be the commissioned artist for creating a statue of Bob Peters at the Sanford Center. This example of a waist-up style statue was provided to the council of what it could potentially be styled as. Contributed

All of the costs associated with the construction, installation and maintenance of the statue will be fully funded through private donations to the BSU Foundation. In total, the plan is to raise between $40,000 and $50,000, and the bust itself will be owned by the university.

The council agreed to move forward with plans for the bust and directed city staff to begin writing a memorandum of understanding for the project. Formal approval is expected at a later council meeting.