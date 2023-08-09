Country artist Dwight Yoakam to perform at the Sanford Center Oct. 12

BEMIDJI — Country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, along with special guest band The Mavericks, are set to perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Sanford Center.

"Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple Grammy award winner," a release said. "He has 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the top 10."

Founded in 1989, The Mavericks are a country music band from Miami, Fla., consisting of Raul Malo, Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez and Jerry Dale McFadden.

"Fusing traditional country with a rich variety of rock, pop and Latin influences, The Mavericks became one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful groups of the early ‘90s," the release said. "The group’s run of hits faded in the 21st century, and they spent most of the 2000s on hiatus, yet they still held on to a loyal fan base who embrace the group’s enthusiastic eclecticism."

Tickets for the concert start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.