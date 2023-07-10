Continued discussion on code of conduct set for tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will further discuss the creation of a code of conduct during its work session tonight.

The council was tasked with creating a code by the city of Bemidji's Charter Commission in March, after which the council met to discuss this at a work session in June.

The council will seek discussion on how to finalize the details of the code and agree upon norms included within it.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, July 10, at city hall.