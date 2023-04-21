Consumer advisory issued for Northland Vapor's Wonky Weed THC syrup after inspection reveals mold growth

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for Wonky Weed brand Delta-9 THC syrup, sold at Northland Vapor, after an inspection revealed mold contamination.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, during a recent inspection by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, mold growth was discovered in the products.

The inspection was related to an ongoing civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji LLC, and Wonky Confections LLC, alleging they have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws.

Wonky Weed THC syrup products were distributed in Minnesota and nationally through online and retail sales, the release said.

Customers who bought these products should throw them away, the release said. No illnesses associated with mold contamination in the products have been reported at this time in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who have become sick after consuming Wonky Weed Delta-9 THC syrup should contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse events with these products or any other cannabis-derived products can be reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through MedWatch.