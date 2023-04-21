99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Consumer advisory issued for Northland Vapor's Wonky Weed THC syrup after inspection reveals mold growth

The Department of Agriculture issued a consumer advisory for Wonky Weed brand Delta-9 THC syrup sold at Northland Vapor locations, including Bemidji, after an inspection revealed mold contamination.

042223.N.BP.THCSYRUP.jpg
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for Wonky Weed brand Delta-9 THC syrup, sold at Northland Vapor in Bemidji, after an inspection revealed mold contamination.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:36 PM

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for Wonky Weed brand Delta-9 THC syrup, sold at Northland Vapor, after an inspection revealed mold contamination.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, during a recent inspection by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, mold growth was discovered in the products.

The inspection was related to an ongoing civil lawsuit against Northland Vapor Company Moorhead LLC, Northland Vapor Company Bemidji LLC, and Wonky Confections LLC, alleging they have violated Minnesota’s edible cannabinoid laws.

Wonky Weed THC syrup products were distributed in Minnesota and nationally through online and retail sales, the release said.

Customers who bought these products should throw them away, the release said. No illnesses associated with mold contamination in the products have been reported at this time in Minnesota.

Those who have become sick after consuming Wonky Weed Delta-9 THC syrup should contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse events with these products or any other cannabis-derived products can be reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through MedWatch.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
