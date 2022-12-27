Schedule set for Red Lake Nation College community wellness gathering

RED LAKE — Red Lake Nation's Chemical Health Program will host a community wellness gathering on Jan. 9-11 at the college.

According to a release, the objective of the gathering is to provide a catalyst for change in the community for people seeking solutions and opportunities that improve the quality of life for themselves and others.

“How can we help to guide our people to the networks and resources that will improve their quality of life? This gathering will focus on the successes of our people, identify what resources are available, strengthen existing networks and build new ones,” the release said.

The gathering will focus on “what is working” when fostering success in people overcoming poverty, addictions, health issues, trauma and grief while using the traditional Medicine Wheel as a guide, the release added.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, with an opening ceremony song followed by opening remarks, a Recovery Revolution Panel and keynote speaker Albino Garcia Jr. who will discuss characteristics of culture and addiction.

The remainder of Monday will consist of various breakout workshops — including sessions on Narcan training and laughter as medicine — until closing remarks and song conclude the day by 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, will feature keynote speaker Theda New Breast presenting "Living in Balance: One Day at a Time" and Christina White discussing the Red Lake Minanjigewin program, "My Indigenous Plate."

Breakout workshops will round out Tuesday along with a recovery meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, will include remarks from Red Lake Chemical Health Executive Director Tom Barrett and a presentation on traditional teachings by Dennis Jones.

A feast and drawings will conclude Wednesday's events by noon.

For more information, call (218) 679-3392 or follow the Red Lake Chemical Health Programs Facebook page.