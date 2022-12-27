Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Schedule set for Red Lake Nation College community wellness gathering

The gathering will focus on “what is working” when fostering success in people overcoming poverty, addictions, health issues, trauma and grief while using the traditional Medicine Wheel as a guide.

122822.N.BP.GATHERING.jpg
A Community Wellness Gathering is set for Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Red Lake Nation College.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 27, 2022 11:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RED LAKE — Red Lake Nation's Chemical Health Program will host a community wellness gathering on Jan. 9-11 at the college.

According to a release, the objective of the gathering is to provide a catalyst for change in the community for people seeking solutions and opportunities that improve the quality of life for themselves and others.

“How can we help to guide our people to the networks and resources that will improve their quality of life? This gathering will focus on the successes of our people, identify what resources are available, strengthen existing networks and build new ones,” the release said.

The gathering will focus on “what is working” when fostering success in people overcoming poverty, addictions, health issues, trauma and grief while using the traditional Medicine Wheel as a guide, the release added.

The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, with an opening ceremony song followed by opening remarks, a Recovery Revolution Panel and keynote speaker Albino Garcia Jr. who will discuss characteristics of culture and addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remainder of Monday will consist of various breakout workshops — including sessions on Narcan training and laughter as medicine — until closing remarks and song conclude the day by 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, will feature keynote speaker Theda New Breast presenting "Living in Balance: One Day at a Time" and Christina White discussing the Red Lake Minanjigewin program, "My Indigenous Plate."

Breakout workshops will round out Tuesday along with a recovery meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, will include remarks from Red Lake Chemical Health Executive Director Tom Barrett and a presentation on traditional teachings by Dennis Jones.

A feast and drawings will conclude Wednesday's events by noon.

For more information, call (218) 679-3392 or follow the Red Lake Chemical Health Programs Facebook page.

Related Topics: RED LAKE NATIONTHINGS TO DO
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Northwest Minnesota Foundation web art.jpg
Local
Northwest Minnesota Foundation welcomes new staff, board member
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently welcomed Shannon Jesme as a new staff member and Antonio Franklin to its board of directors.
December 27, 2022 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Local
Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Jan. 7
The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.
December 25, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: December 24 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
December 24, 2022 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
122422.N.BP.RIDGEWAY - 1.jpg
Local
Holiday shopping event held for children at Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji
The Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative held a holiday shopping event for children, who got to choose gifts to give to their family members.
December 23, 2022 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report