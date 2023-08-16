Community shares perspectives on newly proposed locations for Beltrami County Jail

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing during its meeting on Tuesday to listen to community members’ thoughts on two newly proposed locations for the new county jail.

Of the two locations, known as the Crown and Quello properties, residents who attended the meeting overwhelmingly asked the board to take the Quello property out of consideration and saw the Crown property as the better option.

Both properties are located in southeastern Bemidji, with the 9.2-acre Crown property situated on Pioneer Street Southeast with secondary access to Railroad Street Southeast and the 10-acre Quello property on Carr Lake Road Southeast.

The Nymore/Crown Property is located on Pioneer Street Southeast with secondary access to Railroad Street Southeast just across from the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. Google maps screenshot

The properties are also zoned for industrial use, making them eligible for a jail following a moratorium by the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board that prohibits the construction of jails on residentially zoned parcels.

The county had previously considered the Wiebolt Property off of Jefferson Avenue for the location of the new county jail, however, the community expressed its disapproval of the location and the county withdrew its purchase agreement.

Much of the opposition to the property related to its location near a residential area including South Lake Irving and concerns from the public that it was too far removed from essential services in downtown Bemidji.

County Administrator Tom Barry shared that both of these new site options have been under discussion with their respective owners, and if the county chooses one over the other the Quello property could be purchased for $360,000 or the Crown property could be donated to the county as a gift by its owner.

The Quello Property is located on Carr Lake Road Southeast near the industrial park. Google maps screenshot

Several community members who live or work near the Quello property came to speak to the county board and encourage them to no longer consider it for the site of the new jail. These included those who operated child care businesses and services for vulnerable adults.

April Collman speaks against the Industrial Park location for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

A spokesperson for the neighborhood also shared a statement on behalf of residents in the area, citing concerns about traffic, home values and safety.

“I can assure you that if any of the residents of Carr Lake Road were to sell (their homes), their buyer would absolutely consider the position of the jail when looking at our houses,” explained Dean Suther. “Our property values and resale values will drastically decrease.”

County commissioners hear from a community member during public hearing on a new jail location as part of a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Community members fill the room during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Suther also shared that the Quello property would be more difficult to develop, being heavily wooded compared to the Crown property and that the possibility of the other land being donated makes it the better financial decision.

“Surely that makes the Crown property much more cost-effective for the county,” Suther said. “If it’s between these two properties, we hope that you can see why the Crown property is a much better option than the Quello property."

While the Crown and Quello properties were the primary topics during the public hearing, other members of the community shared that they believed placing the jail downtown would be the better option.

Jim Parish advocated for the county to use eminent domain to capture the block north of the current facility.

Jim Parish speaks on the possible locations selected for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We talked about how we can’t have it downtown, however, I think that the displacement of the homes and businesses north of the jail would be much less of an impact in all respects and costs (compared to other locations),” Parish said.

Barry informed the audience that the county has examined locations downtown, but that none of them have met the needs of the project and have the additional obstacle of being residentially zoned.

“The problem here is that (the block north of the jail) is not large enough. Additionally, it would require the loss of those 15 homes and businesses,” Barry explained. “That block is also residentially zoned, so essentially it’s now off the table.”

Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry gives a presentation on possible locations for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in the County Administration Building. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The county has considered downtown locations including parking lots and the Central School site, Barry shared, but each has had similar issues of size and residential zoning.

Barry also took the time to address other concerns about moving the jail away from the downtown area, including whether costs for transportation to court hearings would increase and whether it would impact access to services.

“There has been a massive movement toward remote or televised court, so right now about 80% of inmates are participating in remote court,” Barry said.

Barry also shared that 90% of inmates have transportation when they are released and that the sheriff’s office is willing to put in a policy for those that don’t to instead release them at the law enforcement center downtown.

The project for a new jail was approved by the county board in November 2022 after the Department of Corrections found in 2019 that the county’s current facility no longer meets standards.

The budget for the project has been set at $80 million, and the county is pursuing a local option sales tax to help fund the project. The option to approve the tax will be presented to voters during November’s general election.