Community rises up to help Red Pine residents facing eviction

BEMIDJI — With a lack of other options, community members have stepped up to help residents of Red Pine Estates pack up their belongings and prepare to leave their homes.

Volunteers arrived on site just one day after residents were first informed on June 30 that they had less than a week to vacate their units following an order by the city of Bemidji to vacate the building by 4 p.m. on July 6 as a response to structural concerns.

Nearly all of the 47 residents, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s and rely on fixed incomes, were left in shock, wondering where they would be able to go and how they could move in such a short time frame.

Members Only Local Red Pine residents left reeling after receiving 6-day notice to vacate Citing structural concerns, the city of Bemidji ordered the evacuation of the Red Pine Estates by July 6, leaving nearly 50 residents, many in their 80s and 90s, struggling with what to do.

With limited communication from the city or the owners of the property, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, members of the community have taken matters into their own hands.

Volunteers have been helping residents pack their belongings, connecting them with resources and working to find them housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers gather in the entrance of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, while helping residents move out of the building after being told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’re helping them pack, we’re helping them get all their stuff together, trying to line up storage,” said Cindy Tesar, who organized the effort. “I told (the residents) that I was going to do everything I could to help them.”

Since the effort first began it’s grown to try and meet the monumental task ahead of them. A Facebook page called “Rally for Red Pine” was started to call for volunteers and donations, and local organizations and businesses began to get involved.

A trailer is loaded with household belongings while volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji Eagles Club and Minnesota Nice Cafe have donated meals, and Blue Ox Storage has offered its units for residents to keep their belongings in while they try to find alternate housing.

“It’s just a really hard situation,” said Justin Hoover, the owner of Blue Ox Storage. “We just felt that we needed to try and help.”

Volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Frustrations and needs

As community members rallied and organized, however, Tesar shared her frustration with Schuett Companies, who owns the apartments, and how it has handled the situation.

“I’m discouraged. I feel like there’s a lot of lip service going on,” Tesar said. “(Schuett Companies) wasn’t here over the entire weekend. They didn’t get here until Monday afternoon.”

Residents have shared their inability to get in touch with the management company, and how it plans to support its tenants is unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Household belongings are gathered on the front lawn as volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

As volunteers try to find housing and coordinate hotel rooms for the tenants on such short notice, they don’t know for sure if Schuett will pay for the temporary accommodations or if residents will be responsible for financing their own hotel rooms as they look for permanent housing.

“How can you drop this on your tenants and then, if you care about them, just go home?” Tesar asked. “The on-site manager wasn’t here at all. She wasn’t here talking to (residents), she wasn’t getting them any answers.”

Tesar believes that the company has mishandled the situation from the beginning, starting with a lack of clear communication and an action plan when they first informed residents.

“Before they ever met with these tenants they should have had a plan of action, they should have had it organized (so they could tell residents) ‘This is what’s going on, this is where you’re going,’” she explained. “That’s the biggest fear: where am I going?”

Volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building, located at 2590 Ridgeway Ave. NW, by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

According to volunteers, just over a third of the residents have an idea of where they are going after Thursday, the rest “have nothing.”

Tesar expressed the urgency of the situation and the need for action to prevent similar crises from occurring in the future.

Volunteers Jesse Westrum, left, and Kyle Fodness load a couch into a trailer while helping residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Bemidji. The residents were given a six-day notice to vacate the building and must be out by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“This can never happen again, ever,” Tesar said. “The city needs to be diligent and actually go and inspect the buildings they’re saying are OK for people to live in, and they need to hold owners accountable if it's not and make them fix it. This is unacceptable.”

The Rally for Red Pine organizers are asking for more volunteers on Thursday, July 6, to help residents move out before 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer is loaded with household belongings while volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A GoFundMe was started on Tuesday to help raise funds, but the United Way of Bemidji Area has stepped in to help facilitate a local donation system free of fees so all of the money goes to those in need.

Starting Thursday morning, donations can be made by going to unitedwaybemidji.org, clicking “Donate” and selecting the campaign for Red Pine.

The funds raised will be used to make deposits on storage units, hotel rooms, food and whatever other needs become immediately apparent as the situation continues to unfold.

A trailer is loaded with household belongings while volunteers help residents move out of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the residents were told on June 30 they must vacate the building by 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer