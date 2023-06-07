99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community members speak against location for new Beltrami County Jail

Dozens of community members attended Tuesday’s Beltrami County Board meeting to express their concerns about the selected location for a new county jail.

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 8.jpg
Alyssa Carlson speaks against the location selected for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Today at 2:07 PM

BEMIDJI — Dozens of community members attended Tuesday’s Beltrami County Board meeting to express their concern and disapproval regarding the selected location for a new county jail.

After the meeting began the period for public comment was extended for 40 minutes as individuals came to speak their piece on the county’s selected site, which was approved on May 31 during a special meeting.

The location in question is a 16.9-acre property around half a mile south of the Fifth Street roundabout, just off of Jefferson Avenue and near a bypass for Highway 71. During last week’s meeting, the county board approved an agreement to purchase the property for $540,000.

Beltrami County Jail property location

However, residents both in the neighborhood and other parts of the area have raised concerns, both about the jail’s potential impact on the community and the process the county used to select it.

“I have several concerns to voice,” shared Alyssa Carlson, who was the first to provide comments to the board, “including the lack of citizen representation and input on the proposed locations scored.”

The county originally examined 15 properties and scored them on 12 criteria, which can be found on the county’s website. The selected location, called the Wiebolt property, was ranked second in the county’s final tally.

“Seven of the 12 criteria included in the rubric were based on financial implications,” Carlson said. “There is no measure included in the rubric that objectively weighs the changes in characteristics of this neighborhood.”

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 10.jpg
Community members fill the room during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Several of the commenters shared this concern about the jail’s impact on where they live, expressing worries about safety, home values and asking if there were other options the county could consider.

“Downtown is the place to put this,” said Jim Parish in his comments. “Keep the people we need to deal with downtown for trips, appointments, court dates, rather than driving through neighborhoods to take them somewhere else.”

Parish supported the idea of using eminent domain to acquire land closer to the courthouse and current government buildings.

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 6.jpg
Jim Parish speaks against the location selected for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Another recurring theme in the comments was the belief that the county was overpaying for the Wiebolt property at nearly $32,000 per acre.

“I’m curious to know what the Weibolts did to get such a killer deal,” said Christian Taylor-Johnson. “That’s an enormous amount of money per acre.”

Taylor-Johnson’s comments also pointed out the criminal justice system’s disproportionate effect on marginalized communities.

“I have a huge concern in regards to the policing that happens in this city, in this county, and how it drastically affects marginalized communities at a much higher rate,” Taylor-Johnson said. “That’s exactly who you’re going to put in this jail when you build it.”

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 3.jpg
Christian Taylor-Johnson speaks against the location selected for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The county’s selection process also received criticism from Emelie Rivera, who serves on the Bemidji City Council, for having prioritized money over the location’s impact on the people the jail serves and the community around it.

“I did not see (elements of best practice in the rubric), I saw elements related to financial benefits,” Rivera said. “This is not a people-first approach, it’s a profit-first approach.”

One of the questions Rivera posed to the board was whether this location would impede access to services and treatment for the individuals in the jail.

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 2.jpg
Emilie Rivera speaks against the location selected for a new jail during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Will this interrupt access to treatment for providers, public defenders, families?” Rivera asked. “Reentry success is diminished by additional barriers.”

No one at the meeting spoke in support of the selected location, with each of the commenters asking the board to reconsider and gather more public input from their constituents.

"Jails are not popular, that’s why it’s so important to do it right,” Rivera said. “Right now (this location) doesn’t seem like the best fit. If it is, please help us understand, because I do not feel that we’ve gotten that information yet.”

The county board typically does not respond to public comments, and afterward continued with its regular session. The next county board meeting is set for Tuesday, June 20.

061023.N.BP.COUNTYBOARD 5.jpg
Community members fill the room during a Beltrami County Board meeting on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the County Administration Building.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Nicole Ronchetti is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer, focusing on local government and community health.
