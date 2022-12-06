Clearwater County History Center's 'Festival of Trees' event underway

SHEVLIN — Over 20 trees are decorated and on display inside the main gallery at the Clearwater County History Center in Shevlin. Local organizations, businesses, and families have used their talents to create a festive atmosphere. The Historical Society has enhanced the setting with historical items from Christmases past.

Visitors can vote for their favorite tree by either buying a ballot for $1 or bringing an item for the food shelf. The “winning trees” will get bragging rites for a year and a small prize. The winners will be announced on Dec. 18, a release said.

The festival of trees is open:



Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 1 to 8 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Group tours can be arranged by calling the history center 24 hours in advance.

Special events are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 9 through 11:



Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. — Christmas Spirits, Cider and Cookies. At 7 p.m. the Clearwater Community Choir will give a short preview of their upcoming Christmas concert.

Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Wear your Ugly Christmas Sweater and enjoy cider and cookies.

Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. — Santa will visit.

Friday, Dec. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. — The museum will be part of the “Making Spirits Bright” drive-thru tour.

There is no admission fee; donations are encouraged. Food shelf items will be accepted in lieu of admission as well. For more information call the History Center at (218) 785-2000.