City of Bemidji ends 2022 with budget surplus

BEMIDJI — Despite projections earlier in the year showing a deficit, the city of Bemidji completed 2022 with a surplus of $276,000, as outlined in the annual financial review given to the Bemidji City Council on Tuesday.

The meeting is held each year to discuss the city’s financial status before the council begins the next budget process.

“It’s in my mind one of the most important things I do each year,” said City Financial Director Ron Eischens. “It’s really our last look back at 2022 before we start the budget process in 2023.”

Starting with an overview of what was budgeted for in 2022, Eischens explained that originally the city had planned for a $157,000 surplus. However, this was modified to $344,000 later on.

Due to inflation rising over the past year, however, Eischens shared that there were points in the year he was concerned the city would actually end 2022 with a deficit.

While not fully meeting the projected amount, the city did end the year with $276,000 in surplus. This was avoided in part through the hard work of city staff.

“Considering inflation, (city) departments deserve a kudos,” Eischens said. “We still managed to stay relatively close to budget.”

The city still faces some concerns moving into 2023, however. One of the main items listed was concerning staffing in several departments.

“Staffing levels are a concern,” Eischens shared. “It’s been a high level (concern) since COVID started. If we’re reactionary towards our workloads, some things just won’t get done as timely as we would like.”

Two of the departments that have recently shared their concerns with staffing are the Parks and Recreation Department, which needs more maintenance workers, and the Fire Department, which has asked for more firefighters on staff.

Other concerns included several city-owned buildings that require work, including the Neilson Reise Arena, city hall and the downtown fire station.

While the city has some funds dedicated to maintaining these buildings, Eischens shared that the needs continue to grow and actions will eventually need to be taken.

“The magnitude of costs for those projects will probably need some time to simmer, so to speak,” Eischens said.

Another primary concern for Eischens is the city’s street construction fund. As an example, he brought attention to the city’s 2023 Street Renewal Project, which will only cover just a limited stretch of Mississippi Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to 12th Street Northwest.

“The needs (for street improvement) exceed the funding,” Eischens explained. “We’re doing a lot less linear footage because the funding just doesn’t go as far.”

With these concerns noted, the council approved a resolution to bring the city’s general fund up to the recommended level and commented on the good work of city staff throughout the year.

“I just want to commend the staff for the surplus,” said Mayor Jorge Prince. “That’s an amazing performance, especially when you consider the inflation that’s going on.”