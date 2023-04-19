99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City of Bemidji ends 2022 with budget surplus

Despite projections earlier in the year showing a deficit, the city of Bemidji completed 2022 with a surplus, as outlined in the annual financial review on Tuesday.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Today at 12:33 PM

BEMIDJI — Despite projections earlier in the year showing a deficit, the city of Bemidji completed 2022 with a surplus of $276,000, as outlined in the annual financial review given to the Bemidji City Council on Tuesday.

The meeting is held each year to discuss the city’s financial status before the council begins the next budget process.

“It’s in my mind one of the most important things I do each year,” said City Financial Director Ron Eischens. “It’s really our last look back at 2022 before we start the budget process in 2023.”

Starting with an overview of what was budgeted for in 2022, Eischens explained that originally the city had planned for a $157,000 surplus. However, this was modified to $344,000 later on.

Due to inflation rising over the past year, however, Eischens shared that there were points in the year he was concerned the city would actually end 2022 with a deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

While not fully meeting the projected amount, the city did end the year with $276,000 in surplus. This was avoided in part through the hard work of city staff.

“Considering inflation, (city) departments deserve a kudos,” Eischens said. “We still managed to stay relatively close to budget.”

The city still faces some concerns moving into 2023, however. One of the main items listed was concerning staffing in several departments.

“Staffing levels are a concern,” Eischens shared. “It’s been a high level (concern) since COVID started. If we’re reactionary towards our workloads, some things just won’t get done as timely as we would like.”

Two of the departments that have recently shared their concerns with staffing are the Parks and Recreation Department, which needs more maintenance workers, and the Fire Department, which has asked for more firefighters on staff.

Other concerns included several city-owned buildings that require work, including the Neilson Reise Arena, city hall and the downtown fire station.

022523.N.BP.FIREHALL - Garage storage.jpg
Local
Close quarters: Lack of space, aging facility create challenges for Bemidji Fire Station
With the ongoing discussions by the Bemidji City Council on the future of both the fire station and city hall, the conditions of the building and their ramifications are important to consider.
February 25, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti

While the city has some funds dedicated to maintaining these buildings, Eischens shared that the needs continue to grow and actions will eventually need to be taken.

“The magnitude of costs for those projects will probably need some time to simmer, so to speak,” Eischens said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another primary concern for Eischens is the city’s street construction fund. As an example, he brought attention to the city’s 2023 Street Renewal Project, which will only cover just a limited stretch of Mississippi Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to 12th Street Northwest.

“The needs (for street improvement) exceed the funding,” Eischens explained. “We’re doing a lot less linear footage because the funding just doesn’t go as far.”

With these concerns noted, the council approved a resolution to bring the city’s general fund up to the recommended level and commented on the good work of city staff throughout the year.

“I just want to commend the staff for the surplus,” said Mayor Jorge Prince. “That’s an amazing performance, especially when you consider the inflation that’s going on.”

Nicole Ronchetti
By Nicole Ronchetti
Nicole Ronchetti is a reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer, focusing on local government and community health.
What To Read Next
Local
Ministry of Caring to host adverse childhood experiences conference
April 19, 2023 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Red Lake man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for firearm possession, fentanyl distribution
April 19, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 19 in the Pioneer
April 19, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Council April 17 2023.jpg
Local
Public comments on Bemidji City Council's actions regarding Nate Mathews
April 18, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Dianna Anderson.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Symphony's 'Musical Escapes' season ends Sunday with challenging concert
April 18, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
Local
Bemidji school board meeting rescheduled for April 20
April 18, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report