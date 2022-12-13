City of Bemidji and JPB moving to new online system

BEMIDJI — The city of Bemidji and the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board will both move to an online system in January.

This online system will allow residents to apply for permits and licenses, pay fees, schedule inspections and check on the status of applications electronically.

Water and sewer bills, alongside police and fire department fines, will not be payable through this system.

The system will tentatively go live on Jan. 24 and members of the public can be on the lookout for additional information and schedules for external training sessions to come.

These training sessions will be open to community members to help them learn how to navigate the system and are loosely scheduled for some time in February.