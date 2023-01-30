City hall, fire station building reports to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

BEMIDJI — The future of City Hall and the Bemidji Fire Station will be discussed tonight when the Bemidji City Council hears a report on the topic as part of its work session.

After the lower levels of city hall flooded in late April 2022, an assessment was done on the building that uncovered several other concerns with drainage that were not related to the initial flooding. These included cracks along the building’s foundation and issues with the roof.

At the meeting where these problems were discussed, the city council agreed to conduct an evaluation of the city’s options, which included repairing the flood damage and remodeling the building or constructing a new city hall.

The Bemidji Fire Department, which had previously raised concerns about the fire station’s aging conditions and lack of space, asked that its building also be included in the evaluation.

Now the council is set to hear the results of the evaluation during its session tonight, which will include the different alternatives’ feasibility and estimated costs.

No formal decision will be made during the meeting, but the topic is expected to come before the council again during one of its upcoming regular meetings.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 30, at city hall.