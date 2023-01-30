6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
City hall, fire station building reports to be discussed at tonight's Bemidji City Council meeting

The Bemidji City Council will hear a report on the estimated costs for remodeling or reconstructing city hall, which flooded in late April of 2022, and the aging fire station.

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall. Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 30, 2023 12:24 PM
BEMIDJI — The future of City Hall and the Bemidji Fire Station will be discussed tonight when the Bemidji City Council hears a report on the topic as part of its work session.

After the lower levels of city hall flooded in late April 2022, an assessment was done on the building that uncovered several other concerns with drainage that were not related to the initial flooding. These included cracks along the building’s foundation and issues with the roof.

At the meeting where these problems were discussed, the city council agreed to conduct an evaluation of the city’s options, which included repairing the flood damage and remodeling the building or constructing a new city hall.

The Bemidji Fire Department, which had previously raised concerns about the fire station’s aging conditions and lack of space, asked that its building also be included in the evaluation.

Now the council is set to hear the results of the evaluation during its session tonight, which will include the different alternatives’ feasibility and estimated costs.

No formal decision will be made during the meeting, but the topic is expected to come before the council again during one of its upcoming regular meetings.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 30, at city hall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
