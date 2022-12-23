City garbage pick-up date changes for Christmas, New Year's
City residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — City of Bemidji residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.
Bemidji City Hall will also be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.
The Ridgeway Neighborhood Initiative held a holiday shopping event for children, who got to choose gifts to give to their family members.
As progress continues on the new Bemidji Veterans Home, set to open in 2023, Kevin Gish has been selected as the facility's administrator.
On Nov. 2, C.T. Marhula filed a complaint against five Bemidji school board candidates alleging that their campaign billboards lacked disclaimers in a form required by Minnesota Statute.
The “Home for the Holidays” concert set for 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, will raise funds for the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless.