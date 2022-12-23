Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
City garbage pick-up date changes for Christmas, New Year's

City residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day.

By Pioneer Staff Report
December 23, 2022 11:16 AM
BEMIDJI — City of Bemidji residential refuse customers who are normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

Bemidji City Hall will also be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2.

Related Topics: CITY OF BEMIDJI
