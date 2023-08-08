'Christian Woodstock' event set for Aug. 18-19
BEMIDJI — An outdoor worship event titled "Christian Woodstock" will be held Aug. 18-19 with worship starting at 6 p.m., at 50585 279th Avenue. Turn into the second driveway on the right, past the railroad tracks.
Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on along with a dish to share. Primitive on-site camping will also be available.
