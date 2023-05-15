99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Child hospitalized after dog attack in Cass Lake

A 3-year-old child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog on Thursday morning.

ambulance1.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 5:20 PM

CASS LAKE — A child has been hospitalized after being attacked by a dog on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, at 9:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, Beltrami County deputies, Leech Lake Tribal Police and Leech Lake Ambulance were dispatched to the 17000 block of  Mission Road Southeast in Ten Lake Township near Cass Lake for a 3-year-old that had been attacked by a dog.  

The child and her mother were in the yard playing when a dog came into their yard and attacked the child resulting in severe injuries, the release said.

The child was transported to Cass Lake Indian Health Services hospital and later flown to a Fargo hospital for further treatment. 

The Leech Lake Police Department Officers and a Beltrami County Deputy located the dog that attacked the child. The dog was taken into custody by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Animal Control and disposition is pending. 

