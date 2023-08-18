Central Elementary, 5-year strategic plan on deck for Bemidji school board meeting

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the district office board room.

The board is set to declare a property surplus of Central Elementary School, making it available for sale. Central Elementary was closed as a cost-saving measure for the district following the 2020-2021 school year.

The board will also adopt the district’s strategic plan for 2023-2028, which details a number of goals in areas of student achievement, student support and belonging, district culture and community connection.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.