Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Central Elementary, 5-year strategic plan on deck for Bemidji school board meeting

The board is set to declare a property surplus of Central Elementary School, making it available for sale.

Bemidji Area Schools web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:49 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in the district office board room.

The board is set to declare a property surplus of Central Elementary School, making it available for sale. Central Elementary was closed as a cost-saving measure for the district following the 2020-2021 school year.

The board will also adopt the district’s strategic plan for 2023-2028, which details a number of goals in areas of student achievement, student support and belonging, district culture and community connection.

The public can attend the meeting in person or watch it on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

An informal listening session will precede the regular board meeting at 5:45 p.m. at the district office.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Image.jpeg
Local
Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee members visit 3 Bemidji locations
19m ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Sanford Health.jpg
Local
Sanford Bemidji Medical Center receives 4-star CMS rating
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.BSUMOVEIN 4.jpg
Local
Bemidji State residential life staff provide needed support during move-in day
22h ago
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
2d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report