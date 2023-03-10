Celebration of life set for former Bemidji State athlete Carol 'Coach A' Alstrom

TOWER — Friends, family and community members are invited to a celebration of life and memorial unveiling event to honor former Bemidji State athlete Carol Alstrom on Saturday, March 25, in Tower, Minn.

Alstrom attended Bemidji State where she earned her teaching degree in physical education and health. She also competed in field hockey, volleyball, softball and track, and was later inducted into the Bemidji State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Alstrom taught physical education and health at Tower-Soudan School in Tower, Minn., from 1970 until her retirement in 2004. During that time, she started several girls' athletic teams including volleyball, basketball, swimming and track.

Alstrom passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, in Cokato, and plans to honor her memory are underway.

“The idea for a celebration came to fruition after Susan Alstrom knew it was important to honor her sister’s wish to have a party, not a funeral,” a release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A memorial unveiling will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Tower-Soudan Elementary School, in which a steel love-lock post and a granite memorial marker will be placed on the grounds of the former Tower-Soudan High School.

The community is invited to place a padlock on the post during Saturday’s unveiling to kick off the celebration. Following the unveiling, a party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Project organizers are seeking donations to help with the fabrication and construction of the project, with donations accepted at the "Celebrate Carol Alstrom Memorial Fund Project” GoFundMe campaign.

Check donations can also be made toward the “Celebrate Carol Alstrom Memorial Fund” addressed to CB and S Bank, P.O. Box 910, Russellville, Ala.

Any additional funds raised beyond the fundraising goal will be presented to Tower-Soudan Elementary School.

“Because Coach A always gave us one hundred percent, together let’s do the same for her memory,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

More information can be found on the "Celebrating the Life of Carol 'Coach A' Alstrom" Facebook page.