Celebration of life set for former Bemidji State athlete Carol 'Coach A' Alstrom

Friends, family and community members are invited to a celebration of life and memorial unveiling event to honor former Bemidji State athlete Carol Alstrom on Saturday, March 25, in Tower, Minn.

031123.N.BP.CAROLALSTROM.jpg
A memorial unveiling will take place at 1 p.m. at Tower-Soudan Elementary School in Tower, Minn., in honor of former Bemidji State athlete Carol Alstrom.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 10, 2023 12:21 PM

Alstrom attended Bemidji State where she earned her teaching degree in physical education and health. She also competed in field hockey, volleyball, softball and track, and was later inducted into the Bemidji State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

Alstrom taught physical education and health at Tower-Soudan School in Tower, Minn., from 1970 until her retirement in 2004. During that time, she started several girls' athletic teams including volleyball, basketball, swimming and track.

Alstrom passed away on Oct. 11, 2022, in Cokato, and plans to honor her memory are underway.

“The idea for a celebration came to fruition after Susan Alstrom knew it was important to honor her sister’s wish to have a party, not a funeral,” a release said.

A memorial unveiling will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Tower-Soudan Elementary School, in which a steel love-lock post and a granite memorial marker will be placed on the grounds of the former Tower-Soudan High School.

The community is invited to place a padlock on the post during Saturday’s unveiling to kick off the celebration. Following the unveiling, a party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Project organizers are seeking donations to help with the fabrication and construction of the project, with donations accepted at the "Celebrate Carol Alstrom Memorial Fund Project” GoFundMe campaign.

Check donations can also be made toward the “Celebrate Carol Alstrom Memorial Fund” addressed to CB and S Bank, P.O. Box 910, Russellville, Ala.

Any additional funds raised beyond the fundraising goal will be presented to Tower-Soudan Elementary School.

“Because Coach A always gave us one hundred percent, together let’s do the same for her memory,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

More information can be found on the "Celebrating the Life of Carol 'Coach A' Alstrom" Facebook page.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
