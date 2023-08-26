Cass Lake woman charged with murder of 2-year-old child

CASS LAKE — A Cass Lake woman has been arrested after allegedly running over her nearly 2-year-old child last week, who later died from its injuries.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, at 9:34 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, dispatch received a report that a 23-month-old child had reportedly been run over by a vehicle in the Prescott housing complex in Wilkinson Township, 5 miles south of Cass Lake.

Officers responded to the residence and performed lifesaving measures on the child, who was later flown to the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

Subsequent investigation led officers and investigators to believe the injuries sustained were the direct result of blunt force trauma through suspected child abuse and not from an automobile accident as initially reported, the release said.

The child’s mother, Larena Jackson, 30, of Cass Lake, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 where she was booked into the Cass County Detention Center and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious punishment of a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Aug. 24, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child died as a result of the injuries sustained. On Aug. 25, Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom amended the criminal complaint to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and fleeing a peace officer.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, North Memorial Ambulance, and the Cass County Attorney’s Office were thanked in the release for their assistance at the scene and with the ongoing investigation.