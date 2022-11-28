Cass Lake teen arrested after driving off embankment during police pursuit in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — A 16-year-old from Cass Lake has been taken into custody after driving his car off a steep embankment into Lake Bemidji during a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, a police officer noticed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

The officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, a 16-year-old male from Cass Lake, chose not to stop and continued to drive to the west and south, alternating blocks.

After traveling west and south for about 10 blocks, he then began to drive north and east toward the location the traffic stop originated, the release said.

However, as the driver approached the intersection of Ninth Street NW and Lake Boulevard, he lost control and the vehicle went through a handrail, down a steep embankment and into Lake Bemidji.

The driver then fled the area on foot leaving behind three injured passengers: a juvenile male and female from Cass Lake and a woman from Le Sueur.

With the assistance of the Bemidji Fire Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service, the passengers were treated for injuries and transported to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

While searching the vehicle, officers located open alcohol containers, marijuana and methamphetamine. The driver was located on Sunday, Nov. 27, and taken into custody.