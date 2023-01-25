STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Cass Lake-Bena's Linsey Strand among 131 candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Cass Lake-Bena Schools' Linsey Strand has been named among 131 finalists in the running for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Teacher of the Year 2023.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 03:22 PM
CASS LAKE — Cass Lake-Bena Schools' Linsey Strand has been named among 131 finalists in the running for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

According to a release, candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

“The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota,” a release said. “Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.”

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.

In March, the panel will reconvene and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

A Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for Sunday, May 7, at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

EDUCATIONCASS LAKE
