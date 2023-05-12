Cass Lake-Bena receives recognition at MSHSL Robotics Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Cass Lake-Bena High School's "Accelerators" robotics team received recognition at the Minnesota State High School League Robotics Tournament on May 6 at the University of Minnesota where nine teams from the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference made up the 36 teams competing in the Williams Arena.

The event took place in partnership with the Minnesota Robotics Coaches Association, which is a division of the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association. This partnership made it possible to establish the first-ever awards for students of the year at the state level.

Cass Lake-Bena student Caraira Jensen was nominated by her coaches for a design award. Other award categories included programming, business, build team, competition and leadership.

The tournament also recognized two coaches from each of the eight sections within the MSHSL as coaches of the year. Cass Lake-Bena's Linsey Strand and Matthew Wendland were the Section 8 recipients.

"On behalf of all our member teams and our students, the NMRC would like to congratulate all of our state level participants, winners and nominees," a release said.