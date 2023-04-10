Cass Lake-Bena, Bemidji students named to 2023 NMRC All-Academic Team

BEMIDJI — The Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference recently recognized 15 local robotics students as part of the 2023 Conference All-Academic Team.

To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a participating high school student within the NMRC must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher for the current school year. The NMRC consists of 31 teams from across northern Minnesota and three teams from North Dakota.

A student must also meet all varsity-level lettering requirements set by their team or school district. Students are able to receive this award on an annual basis.

Nine students were recognized from Bemidji High School’s “RoboJacks” including Burrow Aster, Leila Greiner, Sophie Riewer, Samuel Maus, Elliot Geiser, Matthew Bernard, Quinn Burrow, Wren Burrow and Megan Johnson.

Cass Lake-Bena High School recognized students from two of its teams. Students from “The Accelerators” include Caraira Jensen, Constance White, Kaylin Jensen, Haylei Pierce and Eowyn Post. Thorn Post was also recognized from “The Regulators.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are proud to have 98 students from 15 different teams represented on our sixth annual all-academic team,” NMRC President Jesse Frost said in a release. “We at the NMRC are delighted to celebrate the great academic accomplishments that our students have made.”