Carr Lake Road SE railroad crossing to close for repairs June 12-14

The Beltrami County Highway Department has announced the closure of Carr Lake Road SE at the BNSF railroad crossing just west of Paul Bunyan Drive SE to take place June 12-14 for railroad repairs.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:44 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Highway Department has announced the closure of Carr Lake Road Southeast at the BNSF railroad crossing just west of Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast to take place June 12-14 for railroad repairs.

There will be no signed detour in place, so motorists are asked to use alternate routes, the Beltrami County Highway Department also urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
