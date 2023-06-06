Carr Lake Road SE railroad crossing to close for repairs June 12-14

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Highway Department has announced the closure of Carr Lake Road Southeast at the BNSF railroad crossing just west of Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast to take place June 12-14 for railroad repairs.

There will be no signed detour in place, so motorists are asked to use alternate routes, the Beltrami County Highway Department also urges motorists to use caution when traveling in and around all work zones.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.