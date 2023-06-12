99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
CareerForce to hold care-focused job fair June 27 at Bemidji Public Library

The fair will showcase local employers with home, community and facility-based caring career options.

CareerForce web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:45 PM

BEMIDJI — CareerForce will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Bemidji Public Library.

As part of CareerForce’s campaign, Follow Your Heart to a Caring Career, the fair will showcase local employers with home, community and facility-based caring career options. Attendees will have a chance to meet with Caring Career employers to discuss open positions.

According to a release, many of the positions can be started with a high school diploma or equivalent and no health care experience. Some positions also offer scheduling flexibility to help applicants work around their child care or class schedules.

“The need for workers to care for older Minnesotans and people with disabilities in their homes, communities, nursing homes or other facilities is great,” Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in the release. “People considering the caring profession should know that not only is this the most meaningful work you might ever do, but wages for many positions have grown in recent years – and will continue to be raised – due to high demand, worker advocacy and legislative action.”

Free coffee and treats will be provided.

The public can call CareerForce Bemidji at (218) 444-0732 or email careerforce.bemidji@state.mn.us for more information.

By Pioneer Staff Report
