Cannabis ordinance dropped by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — A proposed ordinance that would have restricted the use of cannabis products in public has been dropped by the Bemidji City Council, a decision made during its meeting on Monday night.

Other business included a first reading of an ordinance extending Bemidji’s 3% lodging tax and an approval to acquire outside legal counsel in the process to hire a new city manager.

The ordinance on cannabis would have prohibited the use of marijuana within city limits with a handful of exceptions, notably private residences and private property not generally accessible to the public unless otherwise restricted by that property’s owner.

Violations of the ordinance could result in a petty misdemeanor or an administrative fine of up to $100.

When previously discussed, several councilors expressed concern that the ordinance would be too restrictive. Monday’s meeting saw a public hearing which invited community members to provide their input on the ordinance, many of whom shared those councilors’ concerns.

“I think it undermines the purpose of the legislation legalizing cannabis to be this restrictive in the city ordinance,” shared Christopher Murray, who spoke at the hearing. “The purpose of the legislation is to destigmatize and decriminalize marijuana.”

Murray brought up the ordinance’s potential impact on Bemidji’s unhoused population and on renters who might be restricted by their landlords from smoking cannabis in their residences.

“This continues the stigmatization of marijuana,” Murray explained. “I don’t think it should be allowed anytime and anywhere, but I believe there are reasonable restrictions… I would just urge the council to consider a less restrictive ordinance on public use.”

Four councilors expressed their support of what was said in Murray’s comments, highlighting the impacts the ordinance could have on different communities and that many of the council’s concerns were already addressed in state statute, such as prohibiting smoking in the vicinity of minors.

“I would like us to avoid putting things in the ordinance that could potentially create issues for some of our more vulnerable populations,” said Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold Gould. “I would not be in favor of supporting this ordinance.”

This sentiment was also shared by Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera, who asked whether the ordinance was trying to address something that hasn’t yet been established as a problem.

“I’ve gone to events in the park and there’s no concern (about cannabis use), I’ve been walking through neighborhoods and there’s not a concern,” Rivera shared. “We’re creating an ordinance for something that hasn’t been identified as a problem yet.”

Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson and Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson supported the ordinance, and Mayor Jorge Prince shared that he saw the ordinance as helpful but would want to adjust it to only restrict cannabis use that results in smoke and vapor, rather than every form.

“Without the ordinance, you have a policy you can’t enforce,” Prince said, referring to a general no-smoking policy in city parks. “I think (marijuana) is potentially going to be a nuisance for people as far as odor goes.”

Ultimately, Fiskevold Gould made a motion to drop the proposed ordinance, seconded by Rivera. The motion passed 4-3, with Peterson, Johnson and Prince in opposition.

"It doesn't mean (public use of cannabis) can't be readdressed," said At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer. "I just feel it's too early now."

Hiring outside legal counsel

The council also made the decision to hire outside legal counsel to aid in its search for a new city manager, a process that’s been ongoing since the resignation of Nate Mathews in April.

The idea was first discussed during the council’s meeting on Aug. 7 , which approved the resolution and limited the cost to not exceed $10,000.

Six firms were provided to the council for its consideration at Monday’s meeting, with initial rates ranging from $155 to $255 an hour.

Lawfirm Flaherty and Hood, which the city has previously worked with, was a favorite of several councilors, who noted its cost and familiarity with Bemidji.

“Flaherty and Hood are pretty familiar with our code already,” Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton said, “and they’re reasonably priced.”

Other members of the council advocated for a “fresh set of eyes” and the potential benefits of bringing in a new firm for outside counsel.

“I believe there might be some benefit for developing relationships with another attorney,” Prince shared.

Rivera brought up concerns that regardless of who the city contracted with, the scope of the work wasn’t well defined. While initial conversations on hiring outside counsel brought up complying with charter and HR law, Rivera asked for further clarification.

“I don’t know that we have identified a scope of work,” Rivera said. “What are the outcomes? What are the objectives? Because at this point, I’m not sure what they are.”

A motion was made to hire Flaherty and Hood to assist the council with its search for a new city manager, which was approved in a 4-3 vote with Peterson, Prince and Thayer voting against the decision.

Flaherty and Hood’s rates as offered to Bemidji are $155 for the first 25 hours, with it dropping to $75 afterward. A $125 rate would begin on Sept. 1, with the start of the firm’s fiscal year.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance extending Bemidji's 3% lodging tax in a unanimous vote, with the exception of Peterson who recused himself due to a conflict of interest as the executive director of Visit Bemidji.

The city has had a lodging tax since 1987 that has been periodically renewed, the ordinance under consideration would remove the expiration date and the need for renewal.