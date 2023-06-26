Cannabis legislation to be discussed by Bemidji City Council

BEMIDJI — Minnesota's new cannabis legislation will be discussed by the Bemidji City Council during its work session tonight.

A bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in May legalizes recreational marijuana starting on Aug. 1. Cities across the state have begun discussions on how to regulate and manage retail businesses selling cannabis products.

The Bemidji City Council will discuss these considerations, which include locations where these businesses could operate, whether these businesses would be required to register with the city and if sales would be limited during certain times of day.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, June 26, at city hall.