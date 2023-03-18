Bus trip to Freedom Rally at the Capitol set for April 4

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Republicans will host a bus trip from Bemidji to St. Paul for a Freedom Rally on Tuesday, April 4. Boarding begins at 5:15 a.m. at Cenex South, with the bus leaving at 5:30 a.m. sharp.

The cost is $30 per seat. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling QFM at (218) 444-1071 or stopping by the QFM office at 206 Fifth St. NW between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The schedule will include the rally at 11 a.m. along with a meeting with legislatures and a dinner stop, with an estimated return time to Bemidji of 8 p.m. on April 4.

"One-party control of the Minnesota Legislature is quickly producing a leftist agenda that is completely out of touch with mainstream families," a release said. "Gov. Walz and his allies are using their one-vote majority to ram through a radical agenda in a process that favors raw political power over fairness and transparency. It's time to push back."