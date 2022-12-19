Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School partners with Cass Lake IHS to provide dental services to students
Dental services provided at the school include cleanings, exams, sealants and other preventive measures.
BENA — Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School recently partnered with the Cass Lake Indian Health Service Dental Clinic to provide in-house services to kindergarten through fourth-grade students.
