Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosts round dance event

The event included a feast, hand drum contest, sidestep contest, potato dance and several spot dances.

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School's student council sponsored a round dance event at the school on Friday, April 7, 2023.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:09 PM

BENA — Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School's student council sponsored its first round dance at the school on Friday.

The event included a feast, hand drum contest, sidestep contest, potato dance and several spot dances. Student council fundraised prize money through raffles.

"The round dance was a success thanks to the students from two area schools and other visitors who participated," a release said.

