Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School hosts round dance event
The event included a feast, hand drum contest, sidestep contest, potato dance and several spot dances.
BENA — Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School's student council sponsored its first round dance at the school on Friday.
The event included a feast, hand drum contest, sidestep contest, potato dance and several spot dances. Student council fundraised prize money through raffles.
"The round dance was a success thanks to the students from two area schools and other visitors who participated," a release said.
ADVERTISEMENT