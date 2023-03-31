99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Brita Sailer to present on recycling at HCLL April 4

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues with Brita Sailer presenting on recycling from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Armory Arts and Event Center, 203 Park Ave S.

Brita photo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:04 AM

lPARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues with Brita Sailer presenting on recycling from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Armory Arts and Event Center, 203 Park Ave S.

Sailer will be presenting on a subject with which she is well versed, “Talking Trash." Specifically, how to generate less of it, viable possibilities for reusing it, and what-if anything-is actually recyclable where you live, a release said.

"Sailer has worked directly in the private and public sector, assisting citizens, businesses, industry and nonprofits as well as state and local government entities with a broad range of waste and recycling issues," a release said.

As the owner/operator of Sailer Environmental Consulting, she has over 20 years of experience in Minnesota in environmental, energy management and solid waste fields including recycling, waste reduction, construction, demolition, household hazardous waste and public education.

In her role as a state legislator, she successfully authored nation-leading Electronics Recycling/Product Stewardship legislation signed into law in May 2007, authored and passed the Paint Stewardship Bill twice, and authored and co-authored significant sustainable energy legislation, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Beltrami County transfer station
Local
Beltrami County Solid Waste locations set adjusted hours for April 4
March 31, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Police Lights.jpg
Local
Cass Lake man arrested after traffic stop reveals 194 grams of fentanyl
March 30, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Crystal Marie Wilson WEB.jpg
Local
Deer River woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for murder, arson
March 30, 2023 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Elsa Znajda in the entryway at Horace May School.jpg
Lifestyle
GENERATIONS: Foster grandparent Elsa Znajda connects with first-graders at Horace May Elementary
March 29, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
032923.S.BP.FANTASYONICE 2.jpg
Sports
'Rockin’ the Rink': Bemidji Figure Skating Club hosts 55th annual Fantasy on Ice show
March 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
download.png
Local
Rainfall monitoring network seeks volunteers
March 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report