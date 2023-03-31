Brita Sailer to present on recycling at HCLL April 4

lPARK RAPIDS — Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning continues with Brita Sailer presenting on recycling from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Armory Arts and Event Center, 203 Park Ave S.

Sailer will be presenting on a subject with which she is well versed, “Talking Trash." Specifically, how to generate less of it, viable possibilities for reusing it, and what-if anything-is actually recyclable where you live, a release said.

"Sailer has worked directly in the private and public sector, assisting citizens, businesses, industry and nonprofits as well as state and local government entities with a broad range of waste and recycling issues," a release said.

As the owner/operator of Sailer Environmental Consulting, she has over 20 years of experience in Minnesota in environmental, energy management and solid waste fields including recycling, waste reduction, construction, demolition, household hazardous waste and public education.

In her role as a state legislator, she successfully authored nation-leading Electronics Recycling/Product Stewardship legislation signed into law in May 2007, authored and passed the Paint Stewardship Bill twice, and authored and co-authored significant sustainable energy legislation, the release said.

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap accessible.