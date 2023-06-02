Brandon Mustful steps down as director of Great River Rescue

BEMIDJI — Tears were shed and pizza was eaten at Great River Rescue on Wednesday as Executive Director Brandon Mustful celebrated the end of nearly 11 years at the animal shelter.

As Mustful announced his departure from the nonprofit organization in March, family, friends, co-workers and community supporters gathered at Great River Rescue this week for a pizza party to thank him for all he’s done for the community and its pets.

Mayor Jorge Prince presents Brandon Mustful with a certificate of appreciation during a resignation party on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Great River Rescue. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

To start the evening, Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince presented Mustful with a certificate, acknowledging him for his faithful years of service and leadership.

“Great River Rescue has improved dramatically from operations, fundraising, public awareness and most importantly, increasing the number of cats and dogs placed in forever homes,” Prince said. “The city of Bemidji thanks him for his contributions to our community and wishes him well on his next assignment.”

Prince proceeded to tell those in attendance how he met Mustful, around 10 years ago, as he was just stepping into his new role and walking all around town visiting local businesses to ask for donations for the shelter. Prince admitted he knew then that Mustful was going to work hard to build this organization up.

“Part of the reason our city is reviewing our animal ordinances is because of him, his persistence and tenacity to see it through. I know it takes a whole team but 10 years ago things were a lot different,” Prince said. “I’ve been able to watch this place grow and I just want to say 'Thank you,' not only as the mayor but as a friend and citizen of the community.”

After a well-deserved round of applause, Mustful tried to avoid giving a speech and skip right to eating the pizza, but after much prompting, addressed the attendees and made his bittersweet remarks on the last 10 years.

“I just want to point out that the only way we succeed is together,” Mustful said. “There are a lot of reasons to get frustrated and to look at all the things that aren't going the way you want them to, but ultimately people always step up when you need them the most, and everyone here has done that over the years.”

As the tears started to flow, Mustful added how much all the relationships he’s made during his journey mean to him.

“Anyone who knows me knows I'm not the most social person," he said with a laugh, "and sometimes I get so focused on my work and getting things done that I forget about the relationships I’ve built along the way. I have to acknowledge that that's the only way we can make things better and be a community — by working together.”

Although a lot of experiences during his time at the rescue didn’t go the way he anticipated, he said it was the people that always stepped up and made it happen together.

“I’m sorry I’m having a hard time keeping it together. Can we please eat now?” He said with a laugh, holding back the happy tears.

Attendees grab a slice of pizza during a resignation party for Brandon Mustful on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Great River Rescue. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

As attendees went to grab a slice of pizza, Great River Rescue Board Co-Chair Ann Mork expressed her gratitude and thanked Mustful for his years of service to the community.

Great River Rescue Board Co-Chair Ann Mork, left, and other attendees listen to the Bemidij Mayor Jorge Prince speak during a resignation party for Brandon Mustful on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Great River Rescue. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“I think Brandon has been a driving force to the change between then and now,” Mork said. “And he's right, it hasn't been smooth all the time but change never happens smoothly and we’re better for it. I’m just really grateful for all he’s done here and for the community.”

Recently promoted to Great River Rescue Manager and organizer of Wednesday’s party Briana Propst ended the speeches by thanking everyone for coming. She said even in her short time at the rescue, the changes made under the leadership of Mustful were evident.

“I’ve only been here for two years, but in that short amount of time there's just been so much impact that I've seen and I knew we had to do something for him before he left,” Propst said. “He's definitely appreciated and I feel like this is more of a family than a community. We can’t do it all alone so I’m glad everyone was able to make it here for him today.”