Boys and Girls Club to hold National Night Out event Aug. 1

080721.N.BP.NIGHTOUT LEAD.jpg
Firefighter Al Sadek Jr. shows Jayven Williams, 9, the Bemidji Fire Department’s ladder truck during National Night Out on Aug. 3, 2021.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:00 PM

BEMIDJI — The Boy and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will host its annual National Night Out event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the field next to J.W. Smith Elementary School, 1712 America Ave. NW.

"The purpose of National Night Out is to promote strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work," a release said. "At our event, we invite all our local first responders, sheriff, police, fire, EMS and more, to connect with neighborhood families and friends."

Community members of all ages are encouraged to come and enjoy a free dinner while supplies last, the release said. The event will also include a community resource fair with area organizations and agencies, as well as games and activities for youth.

