Boy Scouts Community Pancake Breakfast set for April 2

Boy Scout Troop 25's annual Community Pancake Breakfast will return to Bemidji with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 2, at First Presbyterian Church.

Boy Scout Troop 25’s annual Community Pancake Breakfast is returning to First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 2, with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon.
Courtesy / Pixabay
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:39 AM

BEMIDJI — Boy Scout Troop 25’s annual Community Pancake Breakfast is coming back to Bemidji after a three-year absence.

The longstanding fundraiser, a key feature of spring in Bemidji, will be returning to First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 2, with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It’s been hard not having all the face-to-face events,” said Rochelle Quick, Troop 25’s treasurer and an organizer for the upcoming event. “It’s really great to be bringing this back.”

Troop 25’s over 30 scouts will be helping make and serve the pancakes for Sunday’s hungry patrons, who can purchase tickets prior to the event or at the door that morning.

“It’s so great. The kids are involved in creating pancakes, in the serving, they get to socialize with the people that are supporting them," Quick shared, “it’s amazing.”

The scouts use the breakfast to raise money that will help them attend the Minnesota Boy Scouts’ summer camp later this year and will help as many children attend as possible.

“We have a lot of local boys who might not be able to afford it otherwise, so this helps them so much,” Quick said. “This allows them to go regardless of their parents or their community connectedness.”

The ticket cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12, with ages under 6 eating for free.

For more information, contact troop25bemidji@gmail.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
