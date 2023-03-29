Boy Scouts Community Pancake Breakfast set for April 2

BEMIDJI — Boy Scout Troop 25’s annual Community Pancake Breakfast is coming back to Bemidji after a three-year absence.

The longstanding fundraiser, a key feature of spring in Bemidji, will be returning to First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, April 2, with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It’s been hard not having all the face-to-face events,” said Rochelle Quick, Troop 25’s treasurer and an organizer for the upcoming event. “It’s really great to be bringing this back.”

Troop 25’s over 30 scouts will be helping make and serve the pancakes for Sunday’s hungry patrons, who can purchase tickets prior to the event or at the door that morning.

“It’s so great. The kids are involved in creating pancakes, in the serving, they get to socialize with the people that are supporting them," Quick shared, “it’s amazing.”

The scouts use the breakfast to raise money that will help them attend the Minnesota Boy Scouts’ summer camp later this year and will help as many children attend as possible.

“We have a lot of local boys who might not be able to afford it otherwise, so this helps them so much,” Quick said. “This allows them to go regardless of their parents or their community connectedness.”

The ticket cost will be $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12, with ages under 6 eating for free.

For more information, contact troop25bemidji@gmail.com.